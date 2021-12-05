94-Year Old WWII veteran returns to Pearl Harbor on 80th anniversary of attack in search of friends grave
Ben Roethlisberger has 14 touchdowns against 6 interceptions in 10 games this season.
Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie is confident the best version of the Toronto Argonauts will be on the field Sunday in the East Division final.
LeBron James believes he should have immediately received a follow-up test after testing positive for COVID-19.
Nikola Jokic scored 32 points and had 11 rebounds in just 27 minutes, leading the Denver Nuggets over the New York Knicks 113-99 Saturday.
Max Verstappen slapped the wall in the 27th and final turn of Formula One's newest circuit, handing the front row for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix to Lewis Hamilton.
Boston Celtics centre Enes Freedom is challenging NHL stars Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid to boycott the upcoming Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Hornets did not reveal whether any player tested positive for COVID-19.
The NHL's participation at the Olympic Games in Beijing appears to be teetering, with COVID-19 cases rising and impacting several teams across the league. Unless the NHL can get things under wraps, hockey fans could be in for a major disappointment this winter.
Everson Griffen was taken to a mental health facility after a scary incident at his home last month, and is now out indefinitely for the Vikings.
The life story of Toronto Raptors superfan Nav Bhatia is headed to the big screen.
The CFL has walked back its COVID-19 protocols, allowing a chance for McLeod Bethel-Thompson to play on Sunday.
In this week's edition of the NHL Power Five, the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their ascent, the Edmonton Oilers and Washington Capitals remain as steady as ever, while the streaking New York Rangers crack the list for the first time this season.
Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet is finding new ways to surprise Raptors fans. The latest, his ability to make quick decisions, make shots at crucial times and demonstrate leadership with the variety of young players on Toronto.
Eugene and Dan Levy must be proud.
Nazem Kadri's hot streak, Tuukka Rask's return, and Torey Krug's recent struggles highlight this week's top takeaways.
Taking an in-depth look at six games on the Week 13 NFL slate.
We're only one-third of the way through the Premier League season, but the table is already starting to take shape. At the top it's Chelsea, Manchester City and Liverpool leading the title race.
Darren Moulding had seen signs of fracture within Team Bottcher well before things came to a head for the reigning national men's champions this week. A group text about a sponsorship request led to an in-person team meeting at the Edmonton home of lead Karrick Martin on Friday evening. Moulding was joined at the sitdown by Martin, skip Brendan Bottcher and second Brad Thiessen. "When I showed up, I walked in the door and they basically just told me I was cut," Moulding said. Team Bottcher issue
Tate Myre was one of four students killed in a shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan on Tuesday.
The Philadelphia Union will be without 11 players on Sunday when the team plays NYCFC in the MLS Eastern Conference finals because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The players out for the game included captain Alejandro Bedoya and goalkeeper Andre Blake, as well as defenders Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Kai Wagner and Alvas Powell. Forwards Corey Burke and Sergio Santos, midfielders Ilsinho and Quinn Sullivan and goalkeeper Joe Bendik were also on the team's list. The Union were unable t