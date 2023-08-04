94-Year-Old Utah Man Attempts To Set New Air Chair World Record

A 94-year-old man from Utah set out to become the oldest person to ride a seated water ski, known as an Air Chair, on Tuesday, August 1.

Video by Bailey Dunn shows Ejnar Dyrr successfully riding the Air Chair at Pineview Reservoir, Utah, with a crowd of people cheering him on.

To break the record Dyrr had to ride for more than 100 feet while maintaining control and staying out of the water.

According to local media, Dyrr’s eight children, 27 grandchildren, and more than 30 great-grandkids all came out to support him.

Dyrr now waits for official confirmation from Guinness World Records, which could take up to 10 weeks.

Speaking to Storyful, Dunn, who is a pro wakesurfer, described Dyrr as “very driven” and “an all-around great person.”

“Ejnar’s passion for the water is unmatched. Still, at 94 years old, he finds time to be out on the water doing what he loves!” she said. Credit: Bailey Dunn via Storyful