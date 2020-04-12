92-Year-Old Irish Grandma Uses Resistance Band to Exercise on Her Birthday

This Irish grandma exercising with a resistance band is the perfect motivation to keep your workout routine going during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Dolores McEvoy recorded this video showing her mother Bridie stretching using a green resistance band on her 92nd birthday. Her twin daughters Breda and Dolores McEvoy can be heard laughing in the background.

“Bridie Origan exercising on her 92nd birthday while social distancing, earning the cake she was about to eat,” McEvoy told Storyful.

Origan celebrated her birthday on April 8 with a song and dance with two of her daughters – at a safe distance, of course.

Ireland reported 33 deaths and 553 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on April 11. Credit: Dolores McEvoy via Storyful