90-year-old ‘foster grandparent’ Ms. Lahla celebrated at Roseville Elementary School for volunteerism

Kindergarteners at Maidu Elementary School celebrated the 90th birthday of one of their favorite volunteers, Lahla Keiser, with a big celebration, cake and candles. Ms. Lahla, as the students and staff call her, is part of the 'foster grandparent' program at Maidu, a program through AmeriCorps that allows seniors over 55 to come into the classroom and help kids with their school work. In Ms. Lahla's case, she tutors kids mostly in reading and writing. She tutors kindergarteners four days a week, for five hours each day. She has been volunteering for the school's foster grandparent program since 2006. KCRA 3's Ty Steele reports.