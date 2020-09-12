9/11 'Tribute in Lights' Shines Over Lower Manhattan

The 9/11 “Tribute in Light” memorial lit up the Manhattan skyline on the 19th anniversary of the attacks on the World Trade Center.

According to the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, the twin beams are “is a commemorative public art installation first presented six months after 9/11 and then every year thereafter, from dusk to dawn, on the night of September 11.”

Set up on the Battery Parking Garage south of the memorial site, the lights “reach up to four miles into the sky and are comprised of eighty-eight 7,000-watt xenon lightbulbs,” and are viewable from a 60-mile radius around lower Manhattan.

Concerns over the coronavirus pandemic caused organizers to cancel the light show, however, the decision was later reversed. Credit: GWChunkyC via Storyful