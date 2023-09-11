9/11 Events taking place throughout the day

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — The lawyers defending two of the most prominent organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" protests are expected to make their case today to block nine Ottawa residents and business representatives from taking the stand. Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are on trial for criminal charges related to their role in the demonstration, which blockaded Ottawa city streets for weeks last year as protestors railed against COVID-19 public health measures. The Crown plans to call five Ottawa residents as witn