What to do with the 8th pick in a fantasy football draft

ANDY BEHRENS: You know, the great thing about the eighth pick is that you are definitely getting one of your eight favorite players in the draft. Hey, it could be worse. Listen, I'm not going to try to tell you that the eighth pick was a winning spot last year or in recent years because that would be factually problematic.

What I most certainly can tell you is that when I find myself in this spot I like doubling up on a position in the first two rounds because one of my guiding principles in any draft is to make sure that I have a clear edge somewhere when it's all done. Depending on your settings or the way the first round falls, I can go double running backs or double wide receivers. Either way, I want to have at least one roster spot at which my team is dominant when this thing wraps up.

Balance, roster balance, come on, that's for cowards you guys. The person who's finishing fifth in this league is definitely shooting for roster balance. Let's go be great. I swear, it's possible from the eighth spot.