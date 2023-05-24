I-895 reopens after tanker crash spills tar on overpass

A tanker crash shut down the Moravia Road bridge and a portion of Interstate 895 in northeast Baltimore for much of Wednesday afternoon. Baltimore City fire officials told 11 News that crews were called around 11:25 a.m. for a tanker that crashed and turned onto its side, spilling tar all over Moravia Road. Parts of the concrete jersey wall were broken into pieces. SkyTeam 11 reported that the tanker was traveling in the Interstate 95 express lanes and failed to negotiate a turn on the Moravia Road bridge over I-895. According to the Maryland Transportation Authority, southbound I-895 was shut down at the I-95/895 split approaching Moravia Road, but the northbound lanes remained open. Also, access to the northbound I-95 express toll lanes from Moravia Road was also closed. Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the MDTA said I-895 has reopened.