84-year-old who was reported missing in Concord found dead in Bow
A Silver Alert has been canceled after Concord police said a missing 84-year-old man was found dead in Bow on Thursday afternoon.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Connecticut man was given nearly $300,000 in fraudulent Home Depot credit by walking into stores in several states, taking expensive doors and then returning them without a receipt, federal prosecutors allege. Alexandre Henrique Costa-Mota, 26, of West Hartford, Connecticut, was detained without bail after a judge entered not-guilty pleas on his behalf this week in federal court in Rhode Island to wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud, the U.S. attorney's offic
via VKA Russian ex-convict who was apparently freed from prison to take part in the war against Ukraine has now been accused of returning home and butchering six people in a drunken rampage.Igor Sofonov, 37, is one of two suspects arrested in the Republic of Karelia after authorities discovered two burned down homes containing the remains of six people who’d been stabbed to death. The victims were identified as a 39-year-old man and his 71-year-old father in one home, and a man and his wife, bro
Zelenskiy has expressed indignation at corruption uncovered during the audit last month after a high-profile incident of wrongdoing came to light in the Black Sea port of Odesa. "We had a detailed conversation," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address after meeting Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko and the head of the SBU security service, Vasyl Maliuk. "The investigation is revealing numerous abuses," Zelenskiy said.
Ryan Massel was admiring a newly-painted Pride sidewalk until he experienced a "verbal attack."
For the last 15 years, inmates released from a nearby jail with no one to pick them up are dropped off at Barrie bus station with fare to make their way to their home communities.Now, the city has decided that needs to end, citing a lack of social services, increased homelessness and public safety concerns.Starting in September, Barrie is footing the bill for a pilot project, with some logistical assistance from the province, that will pick up inmates from the Central North Correctional Centre (
Toronto Police Service funeral spending for fallen K9 raises eyebrows amid cost of living crisis.
Kiea McCann, 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, were travelling to a ball when the crash happened.
REUTERS/Lindsay DeDario/File PhotoA federal judge on Thursday decided to give the Manhattan District Attorney exactly what he wants: a video copy of former President Donald Trump’s damning testimony in an unrelated rape and defamation case that was decided earlier this year.For months, DA Alvin Bragg Jr.’s prosecutors have been trying to get their hands on a taped deposition in which Trump actually said stars like him get away with sexual harassment “unfortunately—or fortunately.”Although that i
The Clay County judge said Thursday the deaths of the infant and 2-year-old were “horrendous” and “entirely preventable.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A man who posed as an undercover police officer kidnapped a woman in Seattle, drove her hundreds of miles to his home in Oregon, and kept her locked in a makeshift, cinderblock jail cell until she bloodied her hands while breaking open the door to escape, the FBI said Tuesday. The man now faces federal charges, and authorities said they are looking for additional victims after linking him to sexual assaults in at least four more states. “This woman was kidnapped, chained, s
The ex-House speaker said it's “interesting to see” that the charges brought against Trump mostly follow the Jan. 6 panel's recommendations.
Police found the remains of Aydil Barbosa Fontes floating in suitcases in Delray Beach, Florida on July 21. A 78-year-old man was arrested.
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump claimed he was going to be arrested when he arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington for his arraignment Thursday on charges he conspired to obstruct the certification of the 2020 presidential election. But the US Marshals Service says otherwise.Most Read from BloombergQQQ Churns in Late Hours on Apple, Amazon Earnings: Markets WrapTrump Cites Self Incrimination Concern in Lawsuit Against CohenElon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer’The Strange Story Behi
Witnesses said the father went into the water to help three children, ages 13, 11 and 8, and was able to pull them into shallow water.
The FBI found more than 200 sex trafficking victims and identified or arrested more than 125 suspects during a two-week nationwide operation in July.
The remains belong to an Asian man in his 50s or 60s, the sheriff’s office said.
Environment Canada says a tornado touched down in the Ottawa area this evening during a severe thunderstorm. It was confirmed near Metcalfe, Ont., a rural community about 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, just before 7 p.m. eastern time. There were also a number of reports of hail throughout the national capital, along with strong winds and rain. Ottawa Fire Services says part of a roof was ripped off a home in Riverside South, a community south of Nepean. The fire service says everyone got out
One of the three dozen men behind a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against the Calgary Stampede says its apology after a partial court settlement last week falls short. "I think what they told Calgarians and Canadians is just not true," said the man, identified in court documents as R.W. The documents outline the settlement in which the Stampede accepts responsibility in a class-action lawsuit alleging a staffer at its Young Canadians School of Performing Arts groomed and abused boys over many years
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
The passenger went overboard while Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas was sailing through the Singapore Strait, authorities said