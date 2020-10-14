83-Year-Old Shop Owner Wins Bravery Award After Fighting Off Robber With Her Cane

An 83-year-old woman won a bravery award, it was announced on October 13, after she chased a robber from her newsstand in Hanley, England, by repeatedly hitting him with her cane.

The robbery happened on September 3, 2019, according to Staffordshire Police.

June Turner was the winner in the Amplifon hearing aid company’s Awards for Brave Britons in the Single Act of Courage category.

The 83-year-old has run her newsagents in Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent, for 45 years, according to ITV News.

She told ITV that she was behind the counter when the intruder burst into her shop at 6.30 am and demanded money from the till. After Turner whacked the man with her cane, he fled with £50 in cash and six packs of cigarettes, according to reports.

Staffordshire police said the man was later arrested and jailed. Credit: Staffordshire Police via Storyful