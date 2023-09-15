83-year-old Greendale homeowner attacked in middle of night

Storyful

A houseboat in Lake Powell, Utah, caught fire on September 13, leading the 25 family members aboard to jump into the water to escape the flames.No one was injured, according to reports.Video captured by Tyler Hutchinson shows the houseboat ablaze, emitting smoke and a significant explosion.Hutchinson told Storyful that he witnessed the smoke from a distance and quickly took a Jet Ski to the scene. He reported multiple explosions and flames reaching about 20 feet high.Maddy Tolman, aboard the houseboat with her family, told KSL TV that they heard the initial loud explosion approximately 45 minutes after boarding.“We heard a big boom! Not knowing what it was, we went to investigate. We found the motor on the houseboat had exploded, and caught on fire,” she said. “It was about five-to-10 minutes between the explosion and when the boat was engulfed in flames.”According to KSL TV, all 25 family members, including several children, escaped safely with no reported injuries.Authorities told 12 News that a patrol boat was nearby and assisted on the scene, yet the houseboat “burned to the hull and sank.”The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Credit: Tyler Hutchinson via Storyful