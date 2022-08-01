The 80-year-old Iraqi still protesting corruption

STORY: Ward also joined thousands of Iraqis in 2019 against bad economic conditions and the spread of financial and administrative corruption.

Ward was injured in 2019 protests and was taken to hospital by his fellow protesters.

Since then, Ward has been demanding reforms and an end to corruption in the country.

"The people suffer from unemployment and a lack of health services, nothing has changed since 2003, nothing. I have participated in all protests," he said.