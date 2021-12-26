I-80 Closed as Blowing Snow Reduces Visibility in Eastern California

The I-80 from Colfax to the Nevada state line was closed to traffic on Sunday, December 26, as blowing snow reduced visibility in eastern California, officials said.

The National Weather Service warned of blowing snow and the possibility of near zero visibility in some parts as a winter storm continued to impact the state. The weather service warned people to avoid unnecessary travel.

This footage was filmed by CHP Truckee, who said it showed conditions from Colfax to the Nevada state line on the I-80 on Sunday. Credit: CHP – Truckee via Storyful