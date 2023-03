CBC

A Canmore man who has been squatting on public land for years says he has no plans to stop, despite the protest landing him in front of a judge this week. "If society will not leave space for the poor to live, then the poor ought to take the space they need," said James Louden, 50, a dishwasher and poet. Louden says he began living in a makeshift cabin on public land north of Canmore in 2014. He said it took him about a day to build the shelter, where he lived for seven years before being discov