8-year-old among others injured in Southwest Baltimore house fire

People in deprived areas are now more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an earlier stage, thanks to the success of trucks offering chest scans in supermarket car parks, the NHS has said. For the first time ever, data shows more than a third of people diagnosed with lung cancer from the most deprived 20% of England had the disease detected at stage one or two in 2022 (34.5%) - up from 30% in 2019. Now at 43 sites across the country, the mobile trucks scan those most at risk from lung cancer, including current and ex-smokers.