8-year-old among others injured in Southwest Baltimore house fire
Five people are injured after a house fire in Southwest Baltimore Sunday night. READ MORE:https://www.wmar2news.com/local/four-people-injured-in-southwest-baltimore-house-fire
Bone cancer is rare in the UK, accounting for just 1% of all cancer cases.
There could be possible links between the COVID-19 vaccine and tinnitus, according to research. Tinnitus is a condition which occurs when a person hears sounds that come from inside their bodies, rather than from an outside source, often described as a 'ringing in the ears'. While there is no proof yet that the vaccines caused the hearing condition, theories have surfaced among researchers.
Here's what doctors want you to know about the newest SARS variant, 'Arcturus' or XBB.1.16, including potential symptoms to watch for, such as pink eye.
The Nolans Sisters star lost her husband Brian Hudson and sister Bernie to the disease
Around 550 cases of primary bone cancer – a cancer that begins in the bones – are diagnosed in the UK each year
The soap star - known for his roles in Hollyoaks and Coronation Street - completed the course in under four hours and raised over £4k for the Stroke Association.
The new, more contagious bird-flu virus, H5N1, has decimated wild-bird populations and contributed to the mass deaths of millions of poultry.
"The Young and the Restless" star Eric Braeden, 82, reveals cancer diagnosis — what symptoms to watch out for.
Over 40,000 people are affected by type 1 diabetes in the UK.
Type 1 diabetes patients should walk for three minutes after every half-hour spent sitting down to help manage blood-sugar levels, new research has found.
Toronto Animal Services (TAS) is dealing with "an increase" in the number of service requests for sick and injured raccoons this spring, the city says. From Jan. 1 to April 20, TAS received 3,601 service requests compared to 719 service requests over the same period last year. During a distemper outbreak in the fall of 2022, TAS received 3,722 service requests for sick and injured raccoons. According to the city, outbreaks usually occur between May and November and will dissipate when colder wea
Lyme Disease UK has warned that the disease is on the rise in the UK
Turning the NHS into a Covid service during the pandemic was always going to end in catastrophe. Dealing with a stage one cancer is infinitely easier and consumes far fewer resources than a tumour which has migrated beyond its initial location to stage 3 or 4. The entire system is now clogged up with more advanced conditions, not just cancer, missed over the pandemic, leading to more delays and more suffering. This fuels more pressure and even longer waits for everybody.
Drug developer Foghorn Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it has paused enrollment in an early-stage study of the company's experimental drug for a rare form of cancer due to safety concerns. The company said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has also placed the study on partial hold in the United States, while allowing patients currently enrolled and benefiting from therapy to continue dosage of the drug, FHD-609. One of the patients', who was receiving the second highest dosage of the drug in the study, heart muscle was taking longer than normal to contract between beats.
Actor announced that he’d been diagnosed with cancer for a second time in January
An Alzheimer’s drug has shown promise in early clinical trials, boosting hopes that doctors could one day be able to treat the condition.
People in deprived areas are now more likely to be diagnosed with lung cancer at an earlier stage, thanks to the success of trucks offering chest scans in supermarket car parks, the NHS has said. For the first time ever, data shows more than a third of people diagnosed with lung cancer from the most deprived 20% of England had the disease detected at stage one or two in 2022 (34.5%) - up from 30% in 2019. Now at 43 sites across the country, the mobile trucks scan those most at risk from lung cancer, including current and ex-smokers.
Connor Elliot was diagnosed with chondrosarcoma in November, leading to him needing an above-the-knee leg amputation.
Helen Green assumed her seizures were due to stress, but she actually had a tennis-ball-sized brain tumour.
Kelsey Anderson explains what you can do to raise awareness - and acceptance - for Autism Awareness Month.