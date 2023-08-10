8 more Hawkeyes, Cyclones charged in gambling investigation
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
Matthew Bacon was an 18-year veteran with the Dallas Police Department. Police Chief Eddie Garcia asks officers to “never hesitate to reach out” when struggling mentally.
Rachel Fulstow is accused of being in on the plan to kill Liam Smith, with whom she had a one-night stand in a York hotel.
REUTERSLONDON—Switzerland is roiled by controversy after getting called out by a U.S. government agency for falling for a plot orchestrated by notorious Trump Tower lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.“Switzerland is fighting for its reputation,” wrote Swiss newspaper of record Neue Zürcher Zeitung.The fallout comes after the U.S. Helsinki Commission wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken suggesting that three Swiss nationals—two ex-prosecutors and one former law enforcement official—should be sanc
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
Shayne Maupin filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Tulare County officials after his 10-month-old son, Nycholas Parraz, was killed with five others in Goshen.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession. Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts. The charges unse
She has been charged with third-degree murder, Pennsylvania officials say.
The Utah man told authorities the skull was gifted to him as a child, and “he believes it came from the Catacombs under the city of London in England,” an affidavit says.
The coaches' challenge on "The Ultimate Fighter" is Dana White's favorite part of the show – but not this time.
Driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision in Cardiff, while the two remaining passengers were injured.
Assault charges have been laid against three men after a shocking brawl broke out on a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Ala. Video shows several white boaters attacking a Black co-captain of a riverboat before other Black people came to his aid, triggering a huge fight that appeared to be drawn on racial lines.
The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Southern District of FloridaAfter suffering a stunning loss in November he couldn’t accept, he railed against a corrupt system and claimed to have unspecified constitutional rights. He got caught on tape boasting about the crime, claimed the feds were trying to set him up, attacked a prosecutor, promised to poison the jury pool, and decried what he called a show trial. Ultimately, his fate was sealed on Jan. 20.His name is Christopher W
A Florida deputy saw the funny side when a crafty K-9 snuck in a dip in a church’s baptistry pool during a burglary call in Panama City Beach on August 4.Bodycam footage released by the Bay County Sheriff’s Office shows deputies confronting a suspect, named as Derek Porter, outside the Emerald Beach Church of Christ.Deputies were called to the church after a staffer fled for safety when a cinder block was used to break a window for a forced entry, the sheriff’s office said.Around $8,000 worth in damage was caused, the sheriff’s office said.“Porter stated he could not remember what happened during various moments inside the church. He did remember however baptizing himself in the church’s baptistry pool,” the sheriff’s office said.The pool proved attractive to the responding K-9 too, with bodycam footage showing the dog diving in, much to the deputy’s amusement.The sheriff’s office said Porter was out on bond for a burglary in Georgia. He was facing multiple charges, including burglary and possession of drugs. Credit: Bay County Sheriff’s Office via Storyful
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Springer and Schneider were tossed after the outfielder struck out in a key spot in the game.
The group defrauded victims of nearly $1 million, prosecutors say.
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After receiving distressed text messages from a young man worried about the conditions his friend was living in at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. “In the beginning, we were quite sure there is nothing there,” said Pascu, program manager at the Center for Legal Resources, a rights group. She said that a day earlier, state authorities had carried out an inspection of the care home for older and d
A defense lawyer for a man convicted of killing a 10-year-old girl in Toronto more than 30 years ago who has been granted a chance for a new appeal said police withheld information about another suspect who made incriminating remarks during an interrogation. Timothy Rees, who was convicted for the 1989 murder of Darla Thurrott, has been given a chance at a new appeal after the federal justice ministry referred his case back to the Court of Appeal for Ontario, determining there was evidence point