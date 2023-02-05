8 Min Burpee Burn Workout: Full Body Calorie Killer With 8 Different Variations | Selah Myers

Ok, I know most people hate burpees but they are an extremely effective full-body exercise that will increase your heart rate quickly. So bare with me for these next 8 minutes and by the end, you will be sweaty and tired but also very proud of yourself for accomplishing this challenging workout. And if you only have a few minutes in your busy day but want to use them efficiently, this is the workout for you. Don't worry, it's not just 8 minutes of the same old boring burpee. It's 8 different unique variations of burpees. You might actually end up enjoying one or two of them. So grab your water bottle, fan, and mat and come join me. You got this! Follow me on Instagram where I post fitness information, gym workouts and full day of eating: https://www.instagram.com/selahmyers_fitness/ Track: Cartoon x Time To Talk - Omen (Ft. Asena) [NCS10 Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds. Watch: https://youtu.be/7GhO2lncvBg Free Download / Stream: https://ncs.io/Omen Track: Seuto, OutaMatic - Can't Get Away (feat. Emma Lundin) [Ibrahin Cuevas Remix] Watch: https://youtu.be/xOY6f2R_Fis Stream: https://Frequency.lnk.to/ Song: JJD & Division One - Somebody Like Me (feat. Halvorsen) [NCS Release] Music provided by NoCopyrightSounds Free Download/Stream: http://NCS.io/JJDSomebody Watch: http://youtu.be/ #athomeworkout #getfit #selahmyers #noequipmentworkout #hiit #hiitworkout #cardio #burnfat #losefat #burpees #workoutchallenge #hiitcardio #hiitworkoutathome #hiitworkoutnoequipment #burpeeworkout