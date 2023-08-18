8.17.23 DFL Call Center 409PM News Hit
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates and staff while sharing his plans to take "time away" from the game next season.
The Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat against the American in the quarter-finals at the Toronto Masters last week.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
The Team Hendrick driver sat down with us to talk about what he considers his toughest year yet.
England defender Maguire wanted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a starting spot.
HAMILTON — Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford. Ford threw two touchdown passes as Edmonton defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 for its first win of the season. And the Elks had to wait for it as the contest was delayed 90 minutes to start the second half due to lightning. Edmonton (1-9) snapped a club record-tying 13-game winless streak. And Ford, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned his second career victory as a CFL starter at Tim Hortons Field. Last year, the '21 Hec Crig
Michael Bisping sees no issue with Ian Machado Garry wanting to emulate Conor McGregor.
Bo Nickal does not rate Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling very highly.
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game
The success that Lionel Messi has had in the MLS is attracting attention from stars playing in top European leagues.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman isn't happy with his placement on the UFC 292 lineup.
Jake Paul believes if the UFC paid a minimum of $50,000 to its fighters, the sport would be in a better place.