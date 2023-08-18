8.17.23 DFL Call Center 510PM News Hit
News mention from the Dumb Friends League call center on 8/17/23 4P-6:30P.
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
Toews issued a heartfelt statement thanking fans, teammates and staff while sharing his plans to take "time away" from the game next season.
The Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat against the American in the quarter-finals at the Toronto Masters last week.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
The Team Hendrick driver sat down with us to talk about what he considers his toughest year yet.
It has never been a more exciting or lucrative time to be a defensive midfielder. Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign Enzo Fernandez after the World Cup and then broke it again seven months later by signing Moises Caicedo, while Arsenal also landed Declan Rice for £105 million this summer.
England defender Maguire wanted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a starting spot.
HAMILTON — Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford. Ford threw two touchdown passes as Edmonton defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 for its first win of the season. And the Elks had to wait for it as the contest was delayed 90 minutes to start the second half due to lightning. Edmonton (1-9) snapped a club record-tying 13-game winless streak. And Ford, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned his second career victory as a CFL starter at Tim Hortons Field. Last year, the '21 Hec Crig
Michael Bisping sees no issue with Ian Machado Garry wanting to emulate Conor McGregor.
Bo Nickal does not rate Khamzat Chimaev's wrestling very highly.
The Prince of Wales will be watching the England women's football team face off Spain in the World Cup final from his home in the UK – but these royals are going to be in Australia for the exciting game
TORONTO — Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate. The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average. Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively. T
Jake Paul believes if the UFC paid a minimum of $50,000 to its fighters, the sport would be in a better place.
Television presenter Rachel Riley says she will stop supporting Manchester United if forward Mason Greenwood stays at the club.