What to do with the 7th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

ANDY BEHRENS: So is the seventh pick a dream spot in fantasy drafts? Honestly, no. This could have gone a little better for you. It's a tough draw. I'm not going to get into the history of this draft slot in terms of winning percentages and fantasy championships and such things because you don't need that negativity right now. Listen, we gave you this spot because we know that you, personally, can handle it. These other managers in your league, hey, we're your fantasy provider. We know their histories. Let me tell you, they ain't winning this thing from seven, but you, you are built different.

We knew you wouldn't be timid from this spot that you'd make aggressive, bold choices on high-ceiling players. That's what it takes. That you wouldn't make boring, chalky picks that reek of defeat. If anyone here can crush a league from the seven spot, you are that person. Let's go do this thing.