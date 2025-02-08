76ers vs Pistons Game Highlights

The Detroit Pistons defeat the Philadelphia 76ers, 125-112. Detroit Pistons Top Performers Malik Beasley – 36 points, 3 rebounds, 9 3PM Tobias Harris – 22 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists Jalen Duren – 13 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists Philadelphia 76ers Top Performers Tyrese Maxey – 27 points, 3 rebound, 7 assist Joel Embiid – 23 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists Paul George – 14 points, 1 steal, 2 3PM Pistons improve to 26-26, as the 76ers fall to 20-31. Notable Stats The Pistons put up a season-high 78 points in the first half, tying their most points in a half during the play-by-play era (since 1997-98). Malik Beasley scores a career-high 36 points, ties most 3s in a game with 9(2nd in his career) Tyrese Maxey records his 17th straight 25+ point game.