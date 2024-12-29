76ers vs Jazz Game Highlights
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Utah Jazz, 114-111. Philadelphia 76ers Top Performers Joel Embiid – 32 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 4 steals, 3 blocks Tyrese Maxey – 32 points, 6 assists, 2 steals, 5 3PM Utah Jazz Top Performers Lauri Markkanen – 23 points, 4 rebounds, 5 3PM Collin Sexton – 20 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 3PM Brice Sensabaugh – 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3 3PM The Philadelphia 76ers win their 3rd consecutive game and improve to 12-17, while the Utah Jazz fall to 7-23.