Joel Embiid takes unnecessary shot at Nick Nurse after win vs. Nets
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
Draymond Green got into it with a big group of Kings fans behind their bench before he was ejected from Game 2 in Sacramento, too.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old school hockey justice.
Stars forward Joe Pavelski needed help leaving the ice after he was crushed by Wild defenseman Matt Dumba during the second period of Game 1.
Upsets and injuries defined Sunday’s NBA playoff games. Ja Morant suffered a hand injury in the Grizzlies’ Game 1 loss to the Lakers in Memphis while Giannis Antetokounmpo went down with a back injury early in the Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Heat in Milwaukee. Miami guard Tyler Herro broke his hand in the victory, putting his postseason availability in doubt. The only injury in the Clippers vs. Suns game was to Phoenix’s pride after an epic battle that resulted in a Game 1 win for Los Angeles in the Valley of the Sun. Plus, New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is on the show chatting about the NHL Playoffs and his partnership with Great Clips. Show your flow for a chance to be inducted into the Hockey Hair Hall of Fame!
Rahm won the Masters and got to slip on Augusta National's famous green jacket, but he must ask permission to wear it.
Mahomes didn’t mince words in analyzing the deal received by the quarterback of the team he beat in the Super Bowl: “He deserves it.”
Embiid had jokes after his 76ers took a 2-0 series lead over the Nets.
The Bruins may be facing their first real bit of adversity this season, hours ahead of their opening game in the playoffs.
The long, arduous march to the Stanley Cup Finals is about to begin, and some challengers are better equipped for the task than others.
CALGARY — The Calgary Flames are on the hunt for a new general manager after it was announced on Monday that Brad Treliving had left the team after nine seasons. “The Calgary Flames and Brad Treliving have mutually agreed to part ways. Brad's contract expires on June 30 and he will not return as the Flames general manager for next season,” said John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation president and CEO, at Monday's press conference. “On behalf of the Flames ownership, management,
The NHL legend can now consider himself an accomplished long-distance runner after completing the 127th Boston Marathon.
USA TODAY Sports' experts make their Stanley Cup picks, giving their Final matchup and prediction for MVP. Who will win it all?
Curling Canada announced significant changes to some of its major events on Monday. The four-player Olympic trials for the 2026 Milano Cortina Games, an eight-team event, will open with a round-robin draw, with the top three teams making the playoffs. The second and third-place teams will then meet in the semifinal while the first-place team advances directly to the final, where the two remaining teams will face off in a best-of-three for the first time ever. Curling Canada is also making change
Los Angeles erased two different two-goal deficits while capitalizing on costly Oilers mistakes as the Kings stole Game 1 in Edmonton on Monday night.
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks expect to make changes this summer, says general manager Patrik Allvin. And he's tasked players with figuring out how they can help improve the team going forward. “I’m excited by the response from the players," Allvin said in a season-ending press conference Monday. "But I’m sure we’ve got to continue to work with the players … and see where we are.” The Canucks are coming off a tumultuous season both on and off the ice. Vancouver got off to a disastrous start,
The five-year, $255 million pact that Jalen Hurts and the Eagles agreed to on Monday will have far-reaching effects that extend beyond Philadelphia.
The Lakers rode a dominant second half to steal Game 1 on the road.
Check out more information about Jack Nicklaus' net worth and career. See: Celebrities Who Are Even Richer Than You ThinkDiscover: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Jack Nicklaus Net Worth: $400...
With less than two weeks remaining until the start of the 2023 NFL draft, uncertainty reigns – beginning with the mystery surrounding the No. 1 pick.