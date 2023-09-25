73-year-old in custody after he allegedly shot, killed his neighbor

The Canadian Press

SHERWOOD PARK, Alta. — RCMP in Alberta say a driver of a stolen truck has died after he allegedly continued to drive with deflated tires as officers tried to stop him. Mounties say police in Edmonton contacted them late Friday about a stolen vehicle that was leaving the city and entering the RCMP's Strathcona detachment area. They say no police vehicles pursued the truck and that an Edmonton Police Service helicopter kept an eye on it as it "drove erratically and at high speeds" east on Highway