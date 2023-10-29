70-year-old man dies after crash on Euclid Avenue in Des Moines

CBC

A newcomer to Canada who was a passionate badminton coach has been identified by friends and family as the man who died in crash Wednesday approximately 21 kilometres northwest of Estevan, Sask. Sumesh Pulavathil, 38, moved from India to Saskatoon in 2022 for better opportunities, according to his wife Gayathri Ramdas.Pulvathil and Ramdas, who had been married 14 years, immigrated with their two children, a six-year-old and a 12-year-old.The family only recently moved to Regina.Sumesh Pulavathil