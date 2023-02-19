7 Weather 6pm update, Sunday, February 19, 2023
Indications point toward the potential for an ice storm across parts of southern Ontario this week.
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s this week
An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, bringing significant snow to some and widespread wind chills in the -30s.
Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds
Don't be fooled by the mild winter weather in some places -- a massive storm is on its way to wreak havoc in several states as it treks across the country. The next storm gearing up to affect the U.S. will start in the Northwest on Tuesday morning, bringing heavy snow to the mountains of Montana, Idaho and Wyoming, forecasts show. The storm system will then strengthen as it moves southeast into America's Heartland.
About 1,300 properties were still without supplies on Saturday afternoon following Friday's storm.
It was only a matter of time before the region surrounding Turkey and Syria experienced "the big one," according to experts. Tens of thousands of people died in a pair of cataclysmic earthquakes that rocked the region on Feb. 6. First, a 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep, in southeastern Turkey along the border of Syria, followed by a 7.5-magnitude quake nine hours later about 100 miles north of the first, with hundreds of aftershocks in between and beyond.
STORY: Sail GP, which posted pictures of damage to the Canadian team boat, said "a major weather event" in Sydney Harbour had forced the cancellation. "As far as we know, no one was seriously injured during the incident. A full assessment of the damage is under way but it is likely some of the future Sail GP events may also need to be delayed," Sail GP said in a statement.
KCRA 3 meteorologist Dirk Verdoorn looks at how much warmer it could get before more rain and snow arrives in Northern California.
As the search and rescue effort for buried survivors of the Feb. 6 earthquake started to wind down in Turkey, demolition teams have moved in to clear the mounds of rubble left by the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. Turkey’s disaster management said some 6,040 aftershocks hit the 11 provinces that form the disaster zone declared by the government in the days following the initial quake. The initial quake was measured with a magnitude of 7.8, and was followed nine hours later by a 7,5 magnitude tremor.
Syria's White Helmets told Insider they are no strangers to digging people out of the rubble as they criticize the UN's slow earthquake response.
There have been dozens of earthquakes across South Carolina during the last year.
A dynamic winter storm will continue hampering travel across parts of the East Coast heading into Saturday.
According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, the 2020-2021 avalanche season was the deadliest in recorded U.S. history, with a record-setting 37 avalanche-related deaths. Avalanches happen when a large, stable snowpack sits on top of a weaker, less cohesive layer of snow. "Avalanches are driven by weather events," Ethan Greene, the director of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center told ABC News.
STORY: Eleven days after the devastating quake, Istanbul municipality volunteers in Hatay organized a birthday surprise for Berfin and celebrated it with other young quake survivors, who were also given sweets and toys.Hatay, in the southeastern Turkey, is one of the provinces that faced the biggest destruction from the February 6 earthquake.Many children were left homeless by the massive tremor and they have been learning to cope with what happened and with their ongoing anxiety.Doctors have said they were treating increasing numbers of patients suffering from a post-traumatic stress disorder and panic attacks after the quake.
STORY: The cyclone hit New Zealand on Sunday (February 12) on the uppermost region of the North Island, before tracking down the east coast, causing widespread devastation.One kiwi fruit farmer feared he had lost his whole crop while his property was inundated with mud and silt from the floodwater.New Zealand's Te Karaka resident Tahurangi Ruru was devastated as she walked into her home covered in mud and silt, and couldn't hold back tears as she went through household items covered in a heavy coating of mud.Clean up from the cyclone, which cut off towns, washed away farms, bridges and livestock and inundated homes, stranding people on rooftops, continued along with efforts to locate thousands still missing.Almost 5,000 people as of Friday (February 17) night were registered with police as being out of touch with friends or family since the cyclone hit, authorities said on Saturday, while 885 people had registered as safe.There were grave fears for a small number, around 10, of those still missing.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken took a helicopter tour Sunday of one of the provinces worst-affected by the Feb. 6 earthquake in southern Turkey and northern Syria and pledged a further $100 million in aid to help the region. “This is going to be a long-term effort,” Blinken said at Incirlik Air Base, a joint U.S.-Turkish facility that has coordinated the distribution of disaster aid. President Joe Biden announced $85 million for Turkey and Syria days after the earthquake that has killed more than 44,000 people in the two countries.
Detroit Weather: Mild February weather continues
Video shows damaged buildings and teams working to remove rubble after the huge earthquake struck Turkey and Syria.Source: The White Helmets, Twitter
The National Weather Service says light rain could return to the Los Angeles area as early as Wednesday