7 Weather 6pm Update, Friday December 2

Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss O.G. Anunoby's reps as a lead scoring option and if it will continue once the Raptors get Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam back. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)
Aaron Rodgers wants to keep playing through his growing list of injuries as long as the struggling Green Bay Packers still have a mathematical chance of reaching the playoffs. The Packers’ postseason hopes remain alive, if only in the technical sense, after a 40-33 loss at Philadelphia on Sunday dropped their record to 4-8. Rodgers, already playing with a broken right thumb, left with injured ribs in the second half. “I know he’s feeling better today,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “I
SEATTLE (AP) — During a four-game win streak that vaulted them to the top of the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks appeared to have fixed their problems stopping the run. Perhaps those games were just a mirage and nothing was truly repaired. Seattle’s defense was run over again on Sunday, giving up a franchise-record 283 yards rushing in a 40-34 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Seattle was already having problems slowing down Josh Jacobs before he sprinted nearly untouched 86 yards for the g
UMM ŞALĀL ‘ALĪ, Qatar — Canadian defender Alistair Johnston knew something good was coming when he saw Tajon Buchanan launch his cross into the Croatian penalty box. "We have a saying — we like to call it a 'goal ball,'" said Johnston, a CF Montreal fullback/wingback who can deliver a fine cross in his own right. "As soon as it leaves your foot, as the guy who's put in the cross, you just know that ball's got goal written all over it. As soon as it left his foot, I said that in my head — goal ba
EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid continue to make life difficult for opponents in crunch time. Draisaitl scored the overtime winner as the Edmonton Oilers came away with a 4-3 victory over the suddenly slumping Florida Panthers on Monday. It took just 22 seconds into the extra session for Draisaitl to take a pass back from McDavid and score his 13th of the season. McDavid had a goal and two assists, the first helper coming with five seconds left in regulation on the game-tying goal.
Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses coming off the bench, how he's feeling physically and why Pascal Siakam is an elite offensive talent.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 road games in a row and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van
Jeff Skinner headlines this week's fantasy hockey waiver wire pickups.
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a hat trick to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 6-4 on Thursday night. After a turnover, Martinook scored the winning goal with 4:35 left, beating goalie Jordan Binnington on a wrist shot. Martinook also scored in the second period and completed the hat trick with nine seconds left for his second career hat trick. “I’m not the guy who’s supposed to get them but I’ll take it,” said Martinook, who also had a hat trick came in 2018. “I gues
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Leading by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Arizona Cardinals needed an extended possession to run time off the clock. It lasted 31 seconds, plenty of time for the Los Angeles Chargers to not just tie the game, but win it with a 2-point conversion. Now the clock may be ticking on coach Kliff Kingsbury's time in the desert. Giving Los Angeles ample time after their blink-and-miss-it possession, the Cardinals lost 25-24 on Sunday when the Chargers scored on a touc
CALGARY — Team captain Marie-Philip Poulin and 2022 Olympic leading scorer Sarah Nurse will help lead Canada's women's hockey team when it continues its Rivalry Series with the United States next month. Hockey Canada released its 24-player roster on Wednesday for the games Dec. 15 in Henderson, Nev., and Dec. 19 in Los Angeles. The Canadians will be looking for their first wins of the 2022-23 series after the United States posted three victories earlier this month in Kelowna, B.C., Kamloops, B.C
Most teams lose when attempting 40 or more passes in a game that doesn't go to overtime. And teams that face double-digit deficits in the first half don't usually overcome them. Then there are Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers rallied from a 10-point, second-quarter deficit to beat the Arizona Cardinals 25-24 on Sunday and remain in contention for an AFC playoff spot at 6-5. They were able to win thanks to Herbert, who completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards, three touchd
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland added 16 points for Cleveland, which has won five of six. Marvin Bagley III had 19 points for the Pistons, who were missing starters Bojan Bogdanovic (ankle), Jaden Ivey (knee), Isaiah Stewart (foot) and Cade Cunningham (shin). The
Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — It was a feel-good story for a while surrounding the Seattle Seahawks. But then came expectations as that story got better and a team most believed would struggle to win five games suddenly surged to the top of the NFC West. Now, the next stage has arrived: concern and worry after two straight losses that have left Seattle on the outside of the playoff picture along with issues from earlier in the season that seemed solved resurfacing in a troubling way. The second straight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Paul Cotter scored in his first-ever shootout attempt and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Monday night to stop a two-game skid. The shootout went four sudden-death rounds after each team scored once — Gustav Nyqvist for Columbus and Jonathan Marchessault for Vegas — in the first three rounds. Cotter, a second-year forward playing in his 21st career game, was the seventh player to shoot for Vegas and he beat goaltender Daniil Tarasov to end it.
Longtime MLB manager and former Yankees star Don Mattingly is joining John Schneider's staff in Toronto.