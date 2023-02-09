7 Weather 11pm Update, Wednesday, February 8
Is this it, Canada? Climate data shows who can expect even more snow this winter season.
A rainy, windy Texas low approaching the Great Lakes will make for a difficult Thursday morning commute across parts of Ontario.
Transporation Saskatchewan came to a halt.
Quick moving system is serving up wet and slippery roads in parts of Ontario through Wednesday. No consistent cold in sight
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake killed more than 5,200 people.
This winter parts of the UK have already been hit by freezing temperatures and heavy snow - but a weather event expected to take place in the coming days has sparked fears the country could soon face an icy blast. A major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event is "now likely", according to forecasters - and could bring the return of bitterly cold conditions before spring. Sky News weather producer Chris England says "sudden stratospheric warmings can lead to colder conditions over parts of the Northern Hemisphere through their interaction with the jet stream".
Just days after being hit by a brutal ice storm, Texas could experience more severe weather early this week.
Strong winds and heavy rain are possible for Toronto on Thursday after a warm up that saw temperatures swing from the negative double digits to spring-like plusses. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the city, calling for 15 to 25 millimetres of rain and southwesterly gusts of 70 to 90 km/h from early morning through to the evening. The strongest winds are expected downwind of Lake Erie. The rain will begin over southwestern Ontario early Thursday, heading northeast th
After 13 years living in Canada, Neil Farley and his wife Ceri Williams were finally ready to return home to Britain – and in September last year, they completed the purchase of a house in the Yorkshire seaside resort of Hornsea.
Tokamak Energy says magnet is nearly a million times stronger than the Earth’s magnetic field
Snow melt flooded the bear’s hibernation den and it became stuck.
Final testing on the Muskrat Falls transmission system begins anew Tuesday. If the tests succeed, the megaproject on Labrador's Churchill River will have finally crossed the finish line, albeit five years later than initially projected. However, in the case of another failure, Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro will have to wait the better part of a year before trying again — a setback that would mean millions in added interest costs for the multibillion-dollar "boondoggle" whose price tag has near
The Mexican government has banned tourist operations at the Isla Guadalupe, popular among sharks and tourists, upsetting many companies.
UPDATED 7:56 a.m. PT to correct a misspelling of Shannon McPhail's name. On a dreary gray day in late October, passers by gawked at a scene outside a hotel in Smithers, B.C. The charred remnants of several trucks sat in the parking lot in the wake of what police described as a “targeted attack” in the pre-dawn hours of the morning. Among the blackened wreckage were four police cruisers — marked and unmarked vehicles with the RCMP’s Community-Industry Response Group, a special task force assigned
Electric vehicles (EVs) can lose up to 30 per cent of their range in freezing temperatures, according to a U.S. firm that tested range loss in 7,000 cars. Seattle-based Recurrent measured range loss in 7,000 EVs at temperatures between –7 C and –1 C. At the low end, the Jaguar I-Pace had an estimated range loss of three per cent, while the Volkswagen ID.4 had a 30 per cent range loss at those temperatures. Liz Najman, a researcher with Recurrent, said EVs lose range during the winter because of
A new row has erupted between France, Germany and Spain over nuclear energy, with Paris furious about a lack of support from Berlin and Madrid for its efforts to have nuclear-derived hydrogen labelled as 'green' in EU legislation, sources said. The dispute, which could block a multi-billion euro hydrogen pipeline from the Iberian peninsula via France to Central Europe, is also delaying Europe's green energy legislation and threatening to break out into the open at an European Union summit on Thursday.
This Florida water mammal lives around ponds and lakes. They can be aggressive at times, but it’s all for a good reason.
The border between Turkey and Syria lies near the Anatolian fault system, which has similarities to the infamous San Andreas fault in California.
China is the de facto leader in solar panel production, and it’s looking to solidify its dominance with a ban on exports of key technologies
(Reuters) -The death toll from a massive landslide that struck southern Peru rose to at least 15 on Tuesday, according to a government tally, after dozens of homes were swallowed up by dirt and mud following heavy rainfall last weekend. Another 20 people were injured after the landslide struck on Sunday near the riverside town of Secocha, about 125 miles (200 km) northwest of the city of Arequipia. Arial footage from above Secocha by local outlet Radio Victoria showed large parts of nearby hillsides scrubbed of any vegetation, with huge piles of earth at the bottom where houses once stood.