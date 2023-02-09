7 Weather 11pm Update, Wednesday, February 8

Sky News

This winter parts of the UK have already been hit by freezing temperatures and heavy snow - but a weather event expected to take place in the coming days has sparked fears the country could soon face an icy blast. A major sudden stratospheric warming (SSW) event is "now likely", according to forecasters - and could bring the return of bitterly cold conditions before spring. Sky News weather producer Chris England says "sudden stratospheric warmings can lead to colder conditions over parts of the Northern Hemisphere through their interaction with the jet stream".