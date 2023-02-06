7 Weather 11pm update, Sunday night, February 6

CBC

Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th