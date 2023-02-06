7 Weather 11pm update, Sunday night, February 6

A 30-degree temperature rebound is on the way for much of Eastern Canada in the coming days, but it comes at a catch.
Ontario’s recent bout of extreme cold will feel like a distant memory once temperatures climb above 0°C this week.
Here are the advisories issued by the National Weather Service.
One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.
An avalanche left a skier stranded in an out-of-bounds area of an Alberta ski resort this weekend — but due to rare cell service, the man was able to call 911 for help. That call prompted a response from two ski patrols who built the man a shelter and spent the night with him up on the mountain. Cole Fawcett, the Castle Mountain Resort sales and marketing manager, said a man was skiing outside of the ski area's boundaries Friday afternoon. He was caught in an avalanche and carried down the mount
Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.
Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time
Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th
As Nova Scotians deal with a blast of frigid weather, some are also dealing with power outages. As of 3:11 p.m. AT Saturday, around 9,000 Nova Scotia Power customers were without electricity. The primary reason behind the outages is strong winds, which are causing trees to fall on lines, said Nova Scotia Power's senior director of transmission and distribution operations, Matt Drover. Extreme cold warnings were in place for Nova Scotia Saturday, but were lifted by mid-afternoon. Environment Cana
At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.
Record wind chills were not only felt across Eastern Canada but also throughout the northeastern United States.
California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.
Salt Lake City's namesake is evaporating, and with it a resource crucial to the West's economy, weather and health — not to mention millions of migratory birds.
A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria early Monday, toppling buildings and triggering a frantic search for survivors in the rubble in cities and towns across the area. On both sides of the border, residents jolted out of sleep by the pre-dawn quake rushed outside on a cold, rainy and snowy winter night, as buildings were flattened and strong aftershocks continued. In the Turkish city of Adana, one resident said three buildings near his home collapsed.
Miami and Fort Lauderdale received over four inches of rain Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Miami.
Provincial officials and First Nations leaders announced they will be closing fisheries and establishing a "marine refuge" along the Central Coast of B.C. Sunday. The announcement was part of the IMPAC5 global ocean conservation conference in Vancouver, where representatives from 123 countries are meeting to discuss the state of the world's oceans. As part of the conference, the federal government, along with 15 coastal First Nations, said they're creating a protection plan for the Northern Shel
With an uptick in the number of electric vehicles on the roads in Newfoundland and Labrador, EV advocates are calling for the province's utilities to pay for new charging stations, but the consumer advocate is putting the brakes on that idea. According to Dennis Browne, Newfoundland Power and Newfoundland and Labrador Hydro recently applied to the Public Utilities Board to start billing ratepayers for the equipment needed to set up and service new electric vehicle chargers across the province. I
Cody Reim and his family made serious adjustments to their water usage after Scottsdale city officials cut off the Rio Verde community's water supply.
Brook Thompson grew up along the shores of the Klamath River in Northern California, where her family would spend their summers camping and catching salmon. "It's where I got a lot of connection about my culture and my family history," said Thompson, 27, a member of the Yurok and Karuk tribes, to Unreserved host Rosanna Deerchild. The Klamath River, which flows from Oregon through Northern California and is part of the Yurok and Karuk traditional territory, once provided a bountiful supply of sa
Joella Foulds's neighbour was so frustrated by the frequency of power outages in their Cape Breton community Saturday that she started noting what time the outages occurred. Between 3:55 p.m. and 6:13 p.m. AT Saturday, the list had 60 entries. "It was just totally annoying," said Foulds, a Boularderie Island resident. "You just never knew if the power was going to be on or off." Extreme cold and high winds caused a peak of 30,000 customers to be without power in recent days. As of Sunday at 3:12