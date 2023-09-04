7-year-old hospitalized after truck crashes into apartment building

CBC

Ottawa police are investigating a Saturday night shooting at a wedding reception that left two Toronto men dead and injured six others.Acting Duty Insp. Amy Bond said police responded to reports of gunfire at about 10:21 p.m. Saturday in the city's south end. The victims were attending a reception at the Infinity Convention Centre on the 2900 block of Gibford Drive, off Hunt Club Road near the Ottawa International Airport.Four hours after the reported shots, police stated there were no further t