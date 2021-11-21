7 First Alert Forecast 6pm Update, Sunday, November 21
Tampa Bay Lightning star centre Brayden Point will be sidelined indefinitely because of an upper-body injury.
Jonathan Taylor set a Colts franchise record on Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert argues that Aaron Ekblad and Mackenzie Weegar should make Team Canada as a pairing while Julian McKenzie advocates for Troy Terry to make Team USA.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 12 and highlights three players to add off the waiver wire.
It's not clear what Lions OL Jonah Jackson said specifically, but it didn't sit well with an official.
The Kings lost to the Jazz at home on Saturday.
It's an encouraging sign as the golf great works his way back after his February crash.
The IOC says that it has spoken with Peng, but didn't include a statement from her or address her sexual assault allegation.
Stacy is charged with two felonies related to alleged abuse that was caught on camera. His alleged victim's attorneys are not happy with the judge's decision.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie debate which NHL has had the worse season: Montreal or Arizona?
Hamilton beat Verstappen to the checkered flag by a healthy margin in a wire-to-wire win.
United have put Michael Carrick in temporary charge.
The Golden State Warriors are looking like title contenders while Nick Nurse’s Toronto Raptors are still in the midst of finding themselves on both ends of the floor.
Cody Durden picked a bizarre way to celebrate his first UFC win.
“You couldn’t have combined our other three guys and eaten what he did in two minutes."
The Blue Jays have three key areas to address if they want to make it back into the postseason. Here are some free-agent names that can help them get there.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Dan Mullen’s firing at Florida, and debate which coaches would be good candidates to replace Mullen as the head of the Gators.
EDMONTON — Let the debate begin on who will be the Edmonton Elks starting quarterback in 2022 after a nightmarish 3-11 season. Will it be Taylor Cornelius, the rookie who took over as the No. 1 after Trevor Harris was traded to Montreal? Will it be Nick Arbuckle, the three-year vet who came to the Elks from Toronto just before the CFL trade deadline, but did not take a single snap for his new team as they played out the string? Is the door open for Dakota Prukop, who completed 18 of 26 pass atte
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The New Orleans Saints made too many mistakes and couldn’t do well what they usually do best. An undermanned offense missing several key starters committed three turnovers and the league’s top-ranked run defense gave up 242 yards on the ground in a 40-29 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. The Saints (5-5) have lost three in a row for the first time since the start of the 2016 season and only have three days off before they play again Thanksgiving night against Buffalo
The Cowboys were already without Amari Cooper.