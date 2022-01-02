7 First Alert Forecast 6 p.m. Update, January, 2

The Canadian Press

Taylor Heinicke showed his Houdini-like escape skills early in Washington's Week 17 game against Philadelphia. Then he threw an interception that made the team's playoff hopes disappear. Heinicke started hot, completing 14 of his first 17 passes and staking Washington to a lead at halftime, but he was picked off by Eagles safety Rodney McLeod with 24 seconds left to end the comeback bid. The moment McLeod came down with that ball, Washington's already faint postseason chances were over. “When th