7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Tuesday, December 28
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Tuesday, December 28
7 First Alert Forecast 6 a.m. Update, Tuesday, December 28
From Brady to Biles to Ohtani to Giannis, here are the top sports stories for 2021.
The Dolphins might be writing one of the more improbable stories in NFL history.
An early contender for Goal of the Tournament at the World Juniors.
It's a nice gesture. But is that what she really wants?
Week 11 Part 1 was an absolute nightmare for fantasy managers, so let's hope Part 2 is a little better.
After shutting down for a week, the NHL resumes play Tuesday with three games on the schedule.
Don't snatch a man's towel.
The NBA's new policy comes the same day the CDC reduced quarantine time for asymptomatic individuals.
The unauthorized series featuring a portrayal of Jerry Buss proclaiming his love of sex and basketball is a hard pass for Magic.
Four NFL teams have clinched their division, but four remain up for grabs entering the final two weeks of the season.
Congratulations on making it to Championship Week. Andy Behrens is here with his Week 17 priority pickups to help you go get that ring.
Enes Kanter Freedom became a U.S. citizen in November.
There have been some fantastic moves in the Shapiro-Atkins era, but some massive flops, too.
Owen Power notched a hat-trick, while Czechia came unravelled during a one-minute sequence. Here’s what you need to know from Canada’s opening win.
The four NBA roster guys and four 10-day hardship signings did their best on Boxing Day. But there's only so much an eight-man team can do.
Quick, who's your favorite team's backup quarterback? Or the backup's backup? Who's their best pass rushing proxy? Fill-in cover cornerback? What about the substitute snapper or the stand-in blindside protector? Who is, as coaches like to say, the next man up? Now's a good time to get to know the bottom of your roster and even the practice squad. With COVID-19's omicron wave wreaking havoc on rosters and a natural uptick in ailments and injuries from the NFL's new 17-game schedule, there's a dec
With fantasy football championships on the line and COVID making the health of NFL players anything but certain, Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski try to find some value on the waiver wires that can be stashed on benches of fantasy managers in case of need.
Pam Maldonado takes an early look at Friday's two College Football Playoff semifinal games between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Alabama Crimson Tide in the Cotton Bowl Classic and the Georgia Bulldogs and Michigan Wolverines in the Orange Bowl.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints coach Sean Payton said quarterback Ian Book's NFL debut was "hard to evaluate." The very reason the rookie out of Notre Dame was pressed into service in the first place was a COVID-19 outbreak on the club that also robbed New Orleans' active roster of 16 players. Add in a knee injury that made starting left tackle Terron Armstead a game-day scratch and it was bound to be a tough day for even an experienced QB — never mind Book, a fourth-round draft choice who'd been ina
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117 on Monday night. Both teams were short-handed. The Mavericks were missing six players, including star Luka Doncic, in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Portland had seven players in the protocols, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups. Dwight Powell scored a season-high 22 points for Dallas, and Brandon Knight came off the bench to score 1