7 First Alert Forecast 11 p.m. Update, Sunday, December 19
The NHL is not pausing its season, but has postponed all cross-border games through Dec. 23.
Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette were all ruled out during this game.
In seven days, the Cardinals' season has taken a big downturn.
Mason Geertsen gave some polite advice to Tyler Bertuzzi after a scuffle.
Saturday’s game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks was a frightening scene for all involved.
A big win for the Packers in their quest for home-field advantage.
COVID-19 is causing major scheduling problems around the NBA.
Teddy Bridgewater suffered a scary looking injury on Sunday.
Dalton Del Don analyzes everything from Week 15's Sunday fantasy football action.
Andy Behrens offers up a trio of players to get those early waivers in for Week 16.
A common minor-hockey scenario will play out at the NHL level with Paul Maurice's replacement, Dave Lowry, coaching Adam Lowry on the Winnipeg Jets.
Trevor Zegras has started a movement.
A Jaguars fan ran onto the field during a Jacksonville touchdown drive. Not a great idea.
Tiger Woods and son Charlie dueled John Daly and John Daly II right down to the wire at the PNC Championship.
Red Wings GM and EVP Steve Yzerman offered up his thoughts on the NHL's COVID-19 protocols as the league trudges through a slew of outbreaks.
Despite having the third-best odds to win the draft lottery, the Mystics are picking at No. 1 in April.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans’ defense gave Tom Brady fits again, shutting down Tampa Bay’s high-powered offense Sunday night as the Saints put the Buccaneers’ division-title celebration plans on hold with a 9-0 victory over the reigning Super Bowl champions. Despite playing without coach Sean Payton on the sideline, the Saints (7-7) beat the Bucs (10-4) for the seventh straight time during the regular season — fourth since Brady left New England for Tampa Bay in 2020. The victory gave New Orle
With Week 15's Sunday action in the books, Matt Harmon breaks down everything fantasy managers should know.
He doesn’t seem the type to leave this ending as the final bullet point in his resume. Not when denying, ignoring or redirecting shortcomings can last only so long.
CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 38 points after missing two weeks in the NBA's health and safety protocols, leading the Chicago Bulls to a 115-110 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. Nikola Vucevic had 19 points and 13 rebounds, and Lonzo Ball added 19 points as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak. It was Chicago's first game since Dec. 11 after two were postponed. LeBron James had 31 points, Carmelo Anthony added 21 and Russell Westbrook 20 as Los Angeles dropped its