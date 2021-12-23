Up to 7 Feet of Snow Forecast for Sierra Nevada Mountains

Wet snowfall was recorded in California’s Sierra Nevada Mountains on December 23, with several more feet of precipitation expected over the Christmas weekend.

The National Weather Service (NWS) reported “heavy snow” on Thursday morning. Between three and seven feet of snow were forecast in the Sierra Nevada through the weekend. A winter storm warning was in effect through Sunday afternoon, the NWS said.

This video, taken at UC Berkeley’s Central Sierra Snow Lab in Soda Springs, California, shows snow piling up on Thursday. Credit: UC Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Lab via Storyful

