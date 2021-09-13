7 Day Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
Djokovic lost his first Grand Slam match all year, and Medvedev won his very first Grand Slam.
The Bills entered the season with Super Bowl dreams. They left Week 1 with their tails between their legs.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Teoscar Hernández each hit a grand slam and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slugged his 44th homer as the Blue Jays overpowered the Orioles 22-7.
Jameis Winston looked as good as he ever has in his debut as the Saints' starting quarterback.
The Browns had a big upset win slip away.
Jalen Hurts didn't get the strongest votes of confidence this offseason.
Things got testy early during Sunday's showdown between the Browns and Chiefs
And then he took a perfect game into the eighth inning.
Hope was high in Indianapolis entering this season, with a lot of it hanging on a Wentz resurgence.
Scott Pianowski runs down the big winners and losers form Week 1, including a masterful performance by Kyler Murray.
Trevor Lawrence's debut for Jacksonville was his first regular-season loss ever. And it got worse from there.
America's fourth-largest city had better things to do on Sunday than pay to watch the Texans.
Leylah Fernandez captivated the tennis world with her US Open run.
The Blue Jays' roster looks a lot different from the start of the season. Here are the surging club's most notable mid-season moves.
Dalton Del Don delivers his fantasy analysis for every Week 1 game, including the wild 49ers win against the Lions.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Matthew Stafford passed for 321 yards and three touchdowns in a dynamic debut with his new team, leading the Los Angeles Rams past Andy Dalton and the Chicago Bears for a 34-14 victory on Sunday night. Stafford found Van Jefferson for a 67-yard touchdown on his second pass for the Rams, who swung a blockbuster offseason trade to acquire the 13-year veteran quarterback from Detroit. Stafford then hit a wide-open Cooper Kupp for a 56-yard TD to open the third quarter, and
One game in, the Rams' bet on Matthew Stafford is looking strong.
Packers coach Matt LaFleur said the Saints “absolutely embarrassed” Green Bay. That’s not the kind of assessment anyone wants to land on in Week 1, coming out of a noisy offseason.
Just imagine if he played all the snaps for the Bears.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — New Orleans Saints top cornerback Marshon Lattimore, the 11th overall draft choice in 2017, has agreed to a five-year extension worth in the range of $97 million, a person familiar with the situation said. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday night because the agreement had not been announced. The 25-year-old Lattimore, who was the AP Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017, has 10 career interceptions and has been named to three Pro Bo