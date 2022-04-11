7 Day Forecast

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Bo Horvat and Alex Chiasson each had two goals and an assist and the Vancouver Canucks continued a late playoff push with a 5-1 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday night. Elias Pettersson had a goal and two assists for the Canucks, who have won two straight and earned five points in their last three games. The Canucks have 78 points, six behind Dallas for the second wild card in the Western Conference with 10 games to play. Las Vegas has 82 points. The Stars have
The 86th Masters is just a day old and controversies are already brewing.
The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri
DETROIT (AP) — Jack Roslovic had three goals, including the winner at 3:19 of overtime, and added an assist to lead the Columbus Blue Jackets past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 Saturday night. The Red Wings got goals from Dylan Larkin and Jakub Vrána, his second of the game, in the final few minutes of regulation to tie the game at 4-4. Roslovic gave Columbus a 1-0 lead at 13:14 of the first period before Vrana tied it at 13:41 of the second when he scored on a breakaway. He skated around defenseman
Jadon Sancho is one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. Why?
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Brayden McNabb scored a goal and assisted on two others and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Arizona Coyotes 6-1 on Saturday night. With the win, the Knights moved within two points of third-place Los Angeles in the Pacific Division. Both Vegas and LA have nine games remaining. The Knights, who have won six of their last seven, moved into an eighth-place tie with Dallas in the Western Conference, each with 84 points. Dallas, however, has two games in hand. Zach Whitecloud, Max
Here are the six teams that came wildly short of expectations.
Pascal Siakam and Jimmy Butler have both had exceptional seasons and it's quite possible only one of them will make an All-NBA team. Imman and Giancarlo Navas analyze who has the better case. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.
WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson scored twice and added two assists for a four-point game, Alex Ovechkin reached 1,400 career points with his 43rd goal of the season and the Washington Capitals beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Wednesday night to snap their skid at two. Martin Fehervary also scored for Washington, which sent the Lightning to a third consecutive loss. Ilya Samsonov made 25 saves in his first home start since allowing three goals on 10 shots and getting the hook after the first in
Auston Matthews tallied his 55th goal of the season on Thursday to break a 40-year-old franchise record, before putting home the OT winner for good measure.
More Black minor hockey players in western Quebec are coming forward with allegations of racial slurs less than a week after another Black player spoke out. On Monday, Hockey Outaouais and the team L'Intrépide de Gatineau confirmed in a statement they have launched an investigation after two of the team's players said they were subjected to racist remarks. One of those players, Anthony Allain-Samaké, told Radio-Canada the bullying led him to quit the team. "Being called the N-word was still quit
Ryan Mallette is undoubtedly the busiest person at the pool in Victoria this week as the national trials continue. He's trying to get up to speed with all the tasks that come with now being the interim head coach of Canada's swimming team. In what can only be described as an abrupt and unexpected end to Ben Titley's tenure as head coach for a decade after his contract wasn't renewed at the beginning of March, Mallette is getting acquainted with the top role. "I feel like I've adjusted well. It w
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Connor McDavid set a career high with his 42nd goal and became the seventh player in NHL history to record multiple point streaks of at least 15 games in a season as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. McDavid, who also had an assist, remained the league's top scorer with 109 points. Evan Bouchard also had a goal and an assist for the Oilers, who have won six straight to take a three-point lead over the Kings for second place in the Pacifi
The increased physicality of the playoffs should work in the Raptors' favour.
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin had wrist surgery Friday. The Habs say he is expected to make a full recovery and will be ready for the start of training camp. Drouin had been listed as "out indefinitely" with an upper-body injury since March 25. He recorded six goals and 20 points in 34 games this season for Montreal. The 27-year-old has been with the club since he was traded to them from the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2017. Montreal, who only has 51 points this season, have just 10 game
Alberta's celebrated sporting rivalry — between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames — reached a whole new level and an entirely new platform last week. It started as a single pixel as part of a rare online fan art project on the social media platform Reddit and quickly turned into the latest Battle of Alberta. Reddit is a discussion website that consists of threads or communities called subreddits where users come together to discuss specific topics. One specific subreddit, r/Place, creat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Florida Panthers beat the Nashville Predators 4-1 Saturday night for their seventh straight victory. Jonathan Huberdeau and Gustav Forsling scored empty-net goals 17 seconds apart, and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal, and Forsling had an assist as Florida split the season series with Nashville. Rookie goalie Spencer Knight made 24 saves for a victory in his fourth straight appearance. Knight made a
The incident involving Alexander Lukashenko was deemed to be accidental and the opposing player will not face any off-ice consequences.
The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) has indefinitely suspended the general manager and the head coach of the Niagara IceDogs, following an investigation into comments it found violated the league's policy on harassment, abuse and diversity. OHL Commissioner David Branch said Wednesday that Joey Burke, who is also the team's governor, and head coach Billy Burke, both of whom are minority owners of the team that plays in St. Catharines, won't be able to apply to be reinstated until June 1, 2024. They,
There could be eight teams with 100 points in the NHL's Eastern Conference, setting up a fascinating first round.