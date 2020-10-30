7 Bollywood Roles With Which Priyanka Chopra Won Over Audience and Critics Alike

Priyanka Chopra needs no introduction. Ever since winning the Miss World crown in 2000, this Bareilly-girl has established herself as an actress, producer, singer, and philanthropist. After winning over Bollywood, she has made a mark in Hollywood as well over the past few years. The 'Desi girl' continues to be one of the best actresses in contemporary Indian cinema. Do check out our favourite picks among her roles in mainstream Hindi cinema.





Video by Shruti Menon