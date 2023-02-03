7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend, Feb. 3-5, 2023

CBC

Yoo Jeung has been running Le Spot St-Denis, at the corner of Duluth Avenue and St-Denis Street for 22 years. Her flower shop is supposedly right next to the top-rated restaurant in Montreal on Tripadvisor, Le Nouveau Duluth, but she says she's never heard of it. She says she knows the area very well and tourists often ask her for directions to restaurants. "But Nouveau Duluth? No," she said — and something about the online listing seemed off to her. "There's a very high ceiling [in the photos],