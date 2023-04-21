7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 21-23, 2023
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend.
A flight attendant announced that a plane wouldn't take off until a passenger cleans up his messJennifer Schaper
The operators behind a new foot passenger ferry service, scheduled to launch in late summer between Nanaimo, B.C., and downtown Vancouver, say they hope to create a reliable transportation option even as previous attempts at the service have failed. Starting June, British Columbians will have another option to travel between Vancouver and Vancouver Island after B.C. Ferries cancelled many sailings last year. The ferry line, called Hullo, is being operated by the Vancouver Island Ferry Company an
A trip abroad can quickly turn sour if you don’t respect the local culture and customs
In a city where East meets West, and history meets contemporary, it’s not surprising that a hotel like Ciragan Palace Kempinski exists. Set on the shores of Bosphorus, the stunning property fuses glamour and tradition, bringing together a sultan’s former palace and a modern building to offer 310 rooms, the most spectacular of which are the 11 suites in the palace section. Guests need only step into the hotel foyer and turn left to encounter what is known as the Wall of Fame, where nearly every inch of wall space is taken up by photos of prominent figures—U2, Sting, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Oprah, and Justin Timberlake, among others—who have walked the halls and slept in the luxurious guest rooms.
When it comes to planning a Walt Disney World vacation, your top priorities should be, in this order: where you’re staying, what days you’re making reservations at which parks, and what you’re eating and drinking at Epcot. Strolling and sipping through the 11 countries of the World Showcase is one of Disney’s must-do experiences—and with hundreds of food and drink options in that section of the park, there are a plenty of choices to make.
Natalie Corbett left her life and new husband behind for a spell in Port Lockroy, on Goudier Island in Antarctica.
These Disney Adults' spending habits have some people reeling.
She recommends travellers always have a scan of their passport in their email
Carnival banned at least two passengers from sailing with them for life, per Nexstar. TikTok users were outraged with the rule-breaking behavior.
At over 135 million years old, the World Heritage–listed Daintree Rainforest is said to be the oldest living rainforest in the world and was once part of a forest network that covered the whole continent of Australia. Fresh from a multimillion-dollar makeover and reopening in December 2021, the place to stay in this land before time is Silky Oaks Lodge, a contemporary retreat made up of 40 luxe A-frame treehouses sitting above the tourmaline-green Mossman River. Elegantly outfitted with azulejo ceramic tiles, naturalist watercolors of flora and fauna, and dark polished woods, the hacienda-style Hotel das Cataratas, A Belmond Hotel, has a stately, old-world air.
Let’s take a trip down memory lane for a look at some vintage attractions.
Gatineau Park's main campground will be closed for major renovations this summer and fall, according to the National Capital Commission (NCC). "The project will improve the quality of the experience, and reduce the area's overall environmental impact," an NCC webpage reads. The Lac Philippe campground was built in the 1950s, and its facilities are now "quite dated," the site reads. It's one of three camping areas in Gatineau Park. The park's semi-wilderness campground at Lac Taylor will also be
The Ritz-Carlton Maui, Kapalua, brings guests closer to the island’s natural world.
You're getting ready to retire, and you want to go to the beach -- possibly every day. Since you don't currently live in a coastal community, this means you're going to need to pack up and move....
Insider's music team attended several exclusive events at Coachella and found they were far superior to the average GA experience.
Half of the cafe sits in Devon, while the other half sits in Somerset.
Customer satisfaction with US airlines improved slightly compared to 2022, with Alaska Airlines topping the ranking.
Hotel operators in Niagara-on-the-Lake say that if short-term rentals are going to exist, they ought to be charging people the town's 2 per cent room tax. Bob Jackson, chief executive officer of Lais Hotels, said he was never in favour of charging the town’s room tax to his guests but thinks in the spirit of fairness, short-term rentals should be doing the same. Jackson said his company has had “no issues” calculating the town’s room tax. “I can see how it might be harder for a smaller operator,
A new law to curb rents in high-demand areas won't stop owners renting property to tourists, a loophole that could fuel an uncontrolled boom in short-term accommodation, Spain's main tourism lobby said on Thursday. The bill, introduced by the government on Tuesday, caps annual rent hikes at 3% in certain areas to help those who cannot afford soaring prices in tourist hotspots such as the Balearic and Canary archipelagos or Mediterranean cities like Malaga. But the draft law does not directly address short-term leases, which could encourage owners to rent out their properties to tourists rather that long-term tenants, industry group Exceltur said.
From a dog’s point of view, the Lake District is one great big playground; all that water to splash around in, all those fells to race up and down, all those wooded paths and river banks to sniff and explore. Provided owners are sensible – keep on a lead near sheep, for example – it can offer an ideal canine holiday choice, particularly as so many places now offer dog-friendly accommodation.