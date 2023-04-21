7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: April 21-23, 2023

Architectural Digest

In a city where East meets West, and history meets contemporary, it’s not surprising that a hotel like Ciragan Palace Kempinski exists. Set on the shores of Bosphorus, the stunning property fuses glamour and tradition, bringing together a sultan’s former palace and a modern building to offer 310 rooms, the most spectacular of which are the 11 suites in the palace section. Guests need only step into the hotel foyer and turn left to encounter what is known as the Wall of Fame, where nearly every inch of wall space is taken up by photos of prominent figures—U2, Sting, Madonna, Naomi Campbell, Oprah, and Justin Timberlake, among others—who have walked the halls and slept in the luxurious guest rooms.