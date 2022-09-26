7,000 Attend Funeral of Hell's Angels Founder Sonny Barger

Approximately 7,000 people showed up for a funeral service at the Stockton 99 Speedway in California to pay their respects to Hell’s Angels founding member Ralph “Sonny” Barger on Saturday, September 24.

Barger, who died in June of this year from liver cancer at the age of 83, helped found the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels motorcycle club in 1957.

Among those paying their respects to Barger was Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who gave a speech at the event.

This footage, taken by a member of staff at the speedway, shows attendees leaving the funeral on motorcycles. Credit: The New Stockton 99 Speedway via Storyful