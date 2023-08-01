What to do with the 6th pick in a fantasy football draft

Yahoo Fantasy analyst Andy Behrens offers strategy and advice ahead of fantasy drafts.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ANDY BEHRENS: Sixth pick, this is actually my favorite one to discuss. Please pay no attention to whatever I might be saying in the other videos because the sixth pick in Yahoo leagues is where we typically find Travis Kelce. Friends, I can make a case for him much earlier than this.

He's the most dominant and unfair tight end of the Fantasy era. In four of the past five seasons, he's been the number one overall tight end. And he hasn't finished worse than second in any of the past seven seasons.

He scores just like one of the elite wide receivers, which incidentally is because he's always running routes and is basically indistinguishable from a wide receiver. But we call him a tight end out of respect for tradition or something. I don't know.

Anyway, it's not just the fact that he always tops his position, but it's the margin. He doubles up the scoring of almost every other tight end. It's the greatest positional advantage in Fantasy. I fully endorse the pick. You're also set up nicely for a stack with the game's best quarterback if you're into such things.