6pm weather forecast
There could be damaging winds and tornadoes from Texas to Alabama and up to Ohio. Whiteout conditions are likely across the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles, Kansas and southern Nebraska. Snowfall rates could reach 1 to 2 inches per hour accompanied with high winds.
From double-digit warmth in the south to double-digit centimetres of snowfall in the north -- the ultimate seasonal divide will take hold of Ontario this week.
As the winds picked up and the snow began to fall on eastern Newfoundland in Tuesday morning, the closures began rolling in. The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District closed all schools on the Avalon Peninsula, Bonavista Peninsula, Burin Peninsula, and other areas around eastern Newfoundland around 6 a.m. In St. John's, Metrobus pulled its drivers off the road, citing weather conditions. An update was promised for later in the day. At St. John's International Airport, all flights com
Bitter cold, rain and snow blew across much of the Southwest U.S. on Tuesday, closing stretches of interstate and state highways in northern Arizona where as much as a foot (30 centimeters) of snow was possible and even colder weather on the way. A winter storm warning remains in effect into Wednesday evening for much of northern Arizona and New Mexico, the National Weather Service said. A 40-mile (64-kilometer) stretch of northbound Interstate 17 from Lake Montezuma north to Flagstaff was closed Tuesday evening.
An onslaught of snow across Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador is making for a messy morning, as tough road conditions have led to a string of cancellations and delays in both provinces. Between 30 and 45 centimetres of snow was expected for eastern Newfoundland and the province's south coast on Tuesday. In Nova Scotia, Cape Breton was getting hit the hardest by the storm, with over 30 centimetres on the ground by Tuesday morning. In Halifax, at least 15 centimetres had fallen overnight.
European countries have hoarded so much natural gas at higher prices earlier that it's now stuck with stockpiles that have depreciated in value.
Oxfordshire County Council defended its decision to refuse the TV star planning permission to expand the car park at his farm shop despite customers parking on roads.
An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 rattled Romania Tuesday, the second tremor of similar magnitude to shake the country in 24 hours. No serious damage was reported in either case. The quake was reportedly felt in the capital, Bucharest, and the northern city of Cluj in the north.
One of the companies planning to build small modular nuclear reactors in New Brunswick says its technology won't be enough to replace all the electricity N.B. Power is now generating with coal. The provincial government has touted SMRs as a key element of its climate action plan to shift away from generation that emits greenhouse gases warming the atmosphere. "Our mission is to protect the planet with clean energy," ARC Clean Energy CEO Bill Labbe told MLAs on the legislature's standing committe
Electric cars don’t have nearly enough charging points. There is hardly a place to store the electricity when a gale is blowing through the wind farms. There aren’t enough engineers to install all the heat pumps the targets demand – and even if there were there probably wouldn’t be enough power to keep them all running.
Some areas have been treated to a peek at spring weather, but winter storm watches, wind advisories and other brutal weather are still in forecast.
Stunning footage captured by a wildlife photographer Wesley Aston shows adorable family of black bears grazing along a hillside in Yellowstone National Park.Aston filmed three bear cubs following their mother as they climbed up trees and stumbled across a rocky hill.Aston told Storyful that he and his wife spotted the family in May of 2018 while they were stuck in a traffic jam caused by bears blocking the road ahead. Credit: Wesley Aston via Storyful
Irfan Aksu, a local who lives near the area, said he heard "an incredible sound" like a "battlefield" when the grove was ripped apart.
Just weeks after Auckland was hit by deadly floods, Cyclone Gabrielle has caused further flooding in the north of New Zealand, with landslides and ocean swells damaging homes and infrastructureView on euronews
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — With the prospect of a sixth consecutive failed rainy season in the east and Horn of Africa, Kenya's president is hoping the heavens will finally open with the help of a national day of mass prayer on Tuesday. William Ruto announced the plans for the country's first ever day of prayer on Sunday at a service in the drought-stricken city of Nakuru, some 100 miles (160 kilometers) from the capital Nairobi. It follows a joint call by the country's spiritual leaders to dedicate
Five females and seven male cheetahs will be flown from South Africa to India on Saturday.
Roads were flooded after heavy rain slammed Bangkok, Thailand on February 15. Footage shows cars driving through the deluge in the Udom Suk area of the capital city.
The road is around 2.7 miles (4.4km) southwest from Islahiye, in the province of Gaziantep, and was one of the areas which had some of the most serious tremors. Islahiye is a railway border town with Syria. The city, beside the Mediterranean Sea in the province of Hatay, was heavily damaged in the earthquake.
Footage shows a dead whale that washed ashore in Manasquan, New Jersey. Source: Mike Mangan/LOCAL NEWS X /TMX