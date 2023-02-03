67-year-old man killed in Corryville hit-and-run
67-year-old Patrick Bolten was struck and killed by an unknown driver early Friday morning in Corryville.
67-year-old Patrick Bolten was struck and killed by an unknown driver early Friday morning in Corryville.
Ms Clancy is facing at least two counts of murder
Kylie Jenner was spotted in a thong bikini during a solo beach vacation—check out the pics.
Heather Rae Young and Tarek El Moussa have welcomed their first child together! See their adorable announcement
"I just miss him and he's worth missing. He was really, really the love of my life," Susan Lucci said of husband Helmut Huber, who died in March 2022 at age 84
“The facts of her case prove that, more than 150 years after its formal abolition, slavery still exists in modern times, in acute forms, in New Hampshire,” a complaint says.
"If I had to do this day over every single day for the rest of my life … I wouldn't change a thing," Crawley said of the couple's Feb. 1 ceremony in Sacramento, California
Tom Brady shares daughter Vivian, 10, and son Benjamin, 13, with ex Gisele Bündchen and son John "Jack" Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a rare outing following the release of Prince Harry's memoir, joining Courteney Cox, Orlando Bloom, Gwyneth Paltrow and more for the surprise ceremony
B.C. RCMP say one driver was killed and another was brought to hospital after an early afternoon collision between two commercial vehicles on Highway 5 in McLure, B.C., north of Kamloops, on Thursday. B.C. Highway Patrol has taken over the investigation and police say there were no initial indications of criminality as a contributing factor to the crash. In a news release, B.C. RCMP said the collision happened at 12:11 p.m. PST and officers from the Barriere RCMP detachment, the RCMP's collision
In addition to being a rock star, Paul McCartney is also a husband and father -- two roles that are very important to him. The Beatles legend, in a new post on his website, responded to a Twitter question about what the two roles mean to him, noting they are "two completely different things." McCartney is father to five kids, including daughters Mary and Stella and son James, whom he had with former wife Linda McCartney; Heather, Linda's daughter whom he adopted; and Beatrice, whom he shares with ex-wife Heather Mills.
Wednesday was a very happy day for an immigrant family in Moosomin, Sask. Three members of Victor Santos' family became Canadian citizens. "We are very excited, so happy. This is a big day for us," said Lesi Cardoza, Santos' wife. Their road to citizenship has been especially bumpy. Santos says he left his home country of Honduras in 2007 after witnessing the murder of a journalist on the street, then receiving death threats of his own. His family first arrived in Toronto in 2011, and initially
‘Best year of my life with you’
"If people really turn towards each other and communicate, you will find that a lot of misunderstandings will get resolved," Vanessa Lachey shared
The 32-year-old singer-songwriter slipped into a vibrant pink veil for a performance, after revealing her and Taika Waititi got married last year.
Alana Sims' mother tells PEOPLE the 22-year-old was "the best person you could be around"
The supermodel is already mom to four children: Leni, 18, Henry, 17, Johan, 16, and Lou, 13.
The pro wrestler shared an inside look at her wedding dress shopping for nuptials to Artem Chigvintsev on a new episode of Nikki Bella Says I Do
Retirement is a major milestone that most couples look forward to. But some couples find the transition to retirement negatively impacts their marriage, sometimes resulting in irreconcilable differences and divorce. Rates of late-in-life divorce, also called "gray" divorce, have risen … Continue reading → The post How to Navigate a Divorce After You Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Taking the stand against their own mother, two children recounted how Heather Barron and Kareem Leiva turned their Antelope Valley residence into a house of horrors, forcing them to do grueling workouts, fight one another and guzzle hot sauce.
Despite the trauma, the family doesn't want the event to deter others from enjoying the outdoors.