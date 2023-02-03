67-year-old man killed in Corryville hit-and-run

ABC News

In addition to being a rock star, Paul McCartney is also a husband and father -- two roles that are very important to him. The Beatles legend, in a new post on his website, responded to a Twitter question about what the two roles mean to him, noting they are "two completely different things." McCartney is father to five kids, including daughters Mary and Stella and son James, whom he had with former wife Linda McCartney; Heather, Linda's daughter whom he adopted; and Beatrice, whom he shares with ex-wife Heather Mills.