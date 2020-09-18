63-Year-Old Health Worker Attacked on London Bus After Face Mask Dispute

Police have released CCTV footage of an NHS worker being attacked and left unconscious on a bus in north London.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement the 63-year-old victim, who works for NHS track and trace, was punched repeatedly to the floor then had his head stamped on five times.

Investigating officer PC Chris Bowman, from the Roads and Transport Policing Command, said the August 23 incident was triggered by a confrontation over face masks.

“Although there is no sound on the CCTV and all the victim remembers is waking up in hospital, we believe that this was all triggered by face masks. We think that the attacker, who had his face covering beneath his chin, took offence when the victim, who was fully covered, consciously moved away from him," Bowman said.

“When the attacker then follows the victim to the back of the bus, he can be seen pointing and gesturing at the victim’s face mask before he starts repeatedly punching and kicking him. This was a totally unwarranted violent assault and we urgently need to speak to this man.

“If anyone knows who he is or has any other information – or witnessed this offence – please call.”

Police said the suspect is described as a black man aged approximately 23-25 years, tall and with an athletic/muscular build. He was wearing blue tracksuit bottoms, a white vest and white trainers. Credit: Metropolitan Police via Storyful