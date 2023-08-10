61-year-old man now faces murder charge in relation to 'suspicious' death of missing Council Bluffs woman
A 61-year-old man arrested in relation to the "suspicious" death of a missing Council Bluffs woman is now facing a murder charge.
The girls were victims of sex trafficking, officials say.
The man accused of killing a 9-year-old Chicago girl who had been riding her scooter outside crossed a street and headed straight toward her in the vestibule of her apartment building before shooting her, prosecutors said Tuesday. Serabi Medina's father, who had told her to come into the vestibule, shouted at Michael Goodman, but the man ignored him, allegedly raising his arm and shooting Medina in the head Saturday night in the Portage Park neighborhood, prosecutors said during a court hearing. The father tackled Goodman, causing the gun to go off again and striking Goodman in the eye, according to prosecutors, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The mother of a 30-year-old Michigan man who's accused of making death threats against Democratic politicians is now charged with lying when she purchased firearms later found in her son's possession. Threats against public officials have become increasingly common in Michigan in recent years. A plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was broken up by the FBI in 2020, and prosecutors have so far secured nine convictions in the case in state and federal courts. The charges unse
A 92-year-old man is facing criminal charges after a sexual assault investigation in Toronto. Police say officers responded to a sexual assault call in the Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West area on June 25 at around 1:30 p.m. They say the accused would call victims onto his front porch and start a conversation before exposing himself to them. Police say the accused would also hug the victims and sexually assault them. They say the man from Toronto was arrested on Thursday and charged with
They resold the merchandise on an eBay store called Anointed Liquidator, officials say.
“When no eyewitnesses to these murders existed, a digital recorder device became a voice for the victims,” officials said.
Mr Trump has been posting about the judge on his Truth Social platform
Victoria Heuermann and Christopher Sheridan have found themselves thrust into the ‘developing legal case of the century’ after shock arrest of architect father
Driver Rafel Jeanne and passengers Darcy Ross and Eve Smith died in the collision in Cardiff, while the two remaining passengers were injured.
The mother of a U.S. Navy sailor charged with providing sensitive military information to China encouraged him to cooperate with a Chinese intelligence officer, telling her son it might help him get a job with the Chinese government someday, the prosecution said Tuesday. Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Sheppard made the accusation at a hearing in federal court in San Diego in urging the judge not to release Jinchao Wei, who was arrested last week on a rarely used espionage charge. Wei is one of two sailors based in California accused of providing sensitive military information to China — including details on wartime exercises, naval operations and critical technical material.
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Nearly 100 arrested Croatian soccer fans appeared in an Athens court Wednesday to face serious criminal charges that include murder and membership of a criminal organization, over their alleged involvement in deadly fan violence. The handcuffed youths – many with their shirts pulled over their heads to hide their identity – appeared before an investigative magistrate a day after a 29-year-old Greek fan was stabbed to death outside AEK Athens’ stadium, prompting the cancella
Police said the man was waiting for his ex-girlfriend outside her Michigan apartment.
“I’d like her remembered as someone who was full of love – for people, animals, for everybody.”
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/Southern District of FloridaAfter suffering a stunning loss in November he couldn’t accept, he railed against a corrupt system and claimed to have unspecified constitutional rights. He got caught on tape boasting about the crime, claimed the feds were trying to set him up, attacked a prosecutor, promised to poison the jury pool, and decried what he called a show trial. Ultimately, his fate was sealed on Jan. 20.His name is Christopher W
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — After receiving distressed text messages from a young man worried about the conditions his friend was living in at a social care home in central Romania, Georgiana Pascu arranged an impromptu visit to inspect the facility. “In the beginning, we were quite sure there is nothing there,” said Pascu, program manager at the Center for Legal Resources, a rights group. She said that a day earlier, state authorities had carried out an inspection of the care home for older and d
The FBI agent's bombshell allegations of political bias appeared in a leaked statement made to the Senate Judiciary Committee.
A Salem, Massachusetts, man was arrested and charged with murder in the disappearance of the mother of his two children.
VANCOUVER — A Canadian translator says she’s reached a settlement with the British Museum over unauthorized use of her work. Vancouver-based Yilin Wang says the museum has agreed to compensate her for translations that are part of an ongoing exhibit dubbed “China’s hidden century.” Wang says the terms prevent her from disclosing monetary details, which include a licence fee and an additional payment that she will donate to a cause that supports translators of Sinophone poetry. The museum apologi
SYDNEY (AP) — Australian police on Wednesday were trying to figure out how three people died and a fourth became critically ill after apparently eating wild mushrooms at a family lunch. Homicide detectives have been investigating the case. Police have interviewed the woman who they say cooked the meal at her home on July 29 but didn't become ill herself. Police released her without filing any charges but say she remains a suspect. The woman told media outside her home in the town of Leongatha, i
Halifax Regional Police say a 26-year-old man has died following an assault on the city's waterfront over the weekend. Police say they found a man unresponsive on the boardwalk when they responded to a report of a disturbance on Lower Water Street Sunday night. The man was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say, and he later died. The Halifax waterfront was one of the locations of the Halifax Busker Festival over the long weekend. Police said in a news release the inv