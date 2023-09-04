61-year-old bicyclist dies after hit-and-run in Brownsboro Farm neighborhood
Iga Swiatek’s title defence at the US Open and time at the top of the world’s rankings came to an abrupt end on Sunday, after she was shocked by Jelena Ostapenko.
Yassine Chueko leapt into action during the second half of the Inter Miami-Los Angeles FC game on Sunday
Aberg was selected along with Tommy Fleetwood, Sepp Straka, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose and Nicolai Hojgaard.
Red Bull’s Verstappen became the first driver in Formula One’s 73-year history to win 10 consecutive races at the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday.
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton's Connor McDavid have the top cap hits this season. But Toronto's Austin Matthews will pass them.
“I just wanted to make the moment special for him.”
NEW YORK (AP) — The second set was slipping away from Coco Gauff in the U.S. Open’s fourth round on Sunday, so maybe she was frustrated by that... or the stumble that left her doing the splits while getting broken... or the pair of double-faults that helped Caroline Wozniacki take that game. Or perhaps it was simply that the last thing she wanted to hear at that moment was the near-constant chatter coming from Brad Gilbert, one of her two coaches sitting in the front row at Arthur Ashe Stadium.
The Blue Jays have a golden opportunity to gain ground in the standings this week.
During a press conference about her own US Open matches, Coco Gauff recalled playing fashion police for her fellow U.S. athlete
Ludvig Aberg has been selected to become the most inexperienced player in Ryder Cup history just four months after leaving college to turn professional.
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The U.S. is going to the Paris Olympics next summer. Lithuania made sure that was the only good development for the Americans on Sunday night, when it pulled off a Basketball World Cup stunner. Vaidas Kariniauskas scored 15 points, Mindaugas Kuzminskas added 14 and Lithuania beat the U.S. 110-104 in a second-round game at the World Cup. The loss — the first for the U.S. in 10 games this summer, counting five exhibitions on the way to the World Cup — came on a night whe
“If Harvick gets the lead, I don’t think anybody passes him”: For a moment, the first race of the 2023 playoffs was Kevin Harvick’s to lose. Then, fate — and NASCAR rules officials — intervened.
Check out how Twitter reacted to Ciryl Gane's flawless TKO win at UFC Paris.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi has announced he will miss the entire 2023 season because of a serious family medical issue. The Angels placed Stassi on the restricted list Sunday after he informed them of his decision. Stassi left the team during spring training to deal with the family medical issue and to recover from a hip injury. Stassi told the team he is capable of returning to baseball activities now, but he is choosing not to do so. Putting Stassi on the rest
The Briton admitted he was “totally at fault” for the incident on lap 41 at Monza.
Geri Horner looked every inch the proud wife at the weekend as she celebrated alongside her husband Christian following his Italian Grand Prix win. See smitten selfie...
Defending champions Spain are out of the Basketball World Cup after a 88-85 loss to Canada in Jakarta.
NEW YORK (AP) — Iga Swiatek arrived at the U.S. Open as its reigning champion, as the winner at three of the past six Grand Slam tournaments and as the owner of the No. 1 ranking for nearly 1 1/2 years. None of that mattered on Sunday night against Jelena Ostapenko, whose powerful style disrupts Swiatek's rhythm — and beats her every time. Swiatek's title defense at Flushing Meadows ended in the fourth round with a 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 loss to 2017 French Open champion Ostapenko in the fourth round at
JAKARTA, Indonesia — Canada's men's basketball team is returning to the Olympics. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 30 points, including going 14-of-16 at the free-throw line, as Canada fended off Spain 88-85 on Sunday at the FIBA men's basketball World Cup. The win sends Canada to the international tournament's quarterfinals and clinches a spot at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada's men's basketball team has not played at the Olympics since the 2000 Sydney Games. "We’re a part of history," said Gilg
This follows a backstage altercation between Punk and wrestler Jack Perry, Luke Perry's son The post Former WWE Champ CM Punk Fired From AEW, Owner Tony Khan Says He Felt ‘My Life Was in Danger’ (Updated) appeared first on TheWrap.