60 veterans visit DC memorials as part of 65th Honor Flight New England

Reuters

The Bank of Japan will likely keep interest rates ultra-low on Friday and reassure markets that monetary stimulus will stay, at least for now, as China's economic woes and the global fallout from U.S. interest rates cloud the outlook. The accommodative policy contrasts with that of the U.S. and European central banks, which have hiked rates to record levels and signalled that borrowing costs will stay high to combat sticky inflation. With rising raw material costs also keeping Japan's inflation above their 2% target for more than a year, BOJ policymakers are increasingly talking up the need to shift away from the massive stimulus of the past decade.