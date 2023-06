Three men are dead Sunday night in a mass shooting and a person of interest is in custody in Annapolis, police said. Police were called around 8 p.m. to a house in the 1000 block of Paddington Place in Annapolis. Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson said six people were shot, and the ages of the three men who died range from the early 20s to around 50. The chief said a motive remains unclear, but that this was not a random act of violence.