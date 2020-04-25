6-Month-Old Baby Receives Guard of Honour As She Leaves Isolation After Recovering from COVID-19

A six-month-old baby who was being treated for COVID-19 received a guard of honor while being moved out of isolation at a hospital in the UK on Friday, April 24.

The hospital said baby Erin was in an isolation room with her mother, Emma, for two weeks while undergoing treatment for the highly contagious virus.

This video, posted by the Alder Hey Children’s Hospital in Liverpool on Friday evening, shows Erin receiving a guard of honor from staff.

“Today, little Erin beat COVID-19 after testing negative,” the hospital said. “She is still being treated for other conditions at Alder Hey, but is making good progress.” Credit: Alder Hey Children’s Hospital via Storyful